The police in a statement on Friday said it has retrieved some human remains from a septic tank suspected to be that of the kidnapped Takoradi girls.

The police say the bodies were retrieved from a septic tank in a building previously occupied by convict Samuel Odeoutuk Willis, who is standing trial for the kidnapping of the three Takoradi girls.

"The human remains, discovered late on Friday 2nd August 2019, have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis and further investigation," the police said.

However, some Ghanaians have already concluded that the found bodies are those of the missing Takoradi girls.

A Facebook user, Kobina Mensah Odoom, commented on the police press statement on Facebook: "Ghana Police Service you have surprised me. Same hideout where this guy was arrested is where you have discovered these remains. So you arrested this guy without conducting any search at the place?"

The police reacted saying: "Dear Kobina, we appreciate your partnership. Don't conclude yet and don't give up hope. Investigation is still pending and we'll work tirelessly until we have answered all possible questions and have come to a conclusion. With your support, your Police will do better."

Another Facebook user, Alhassan Kiriga Falilu AbeleyWura, also posted: "Did u respect the sensibility of Ghanaians, especially their family members when u said to the general public that u knew where they were and they were in safe hands? Are we safe at all?"

"Dear Alhassan, please don't conclude yet and don't give up hope. Investigation is still ongoing and we'll work tirelessly until we have answered all possible questions and have come to a conclusion. With your support, your Police will do better," the police reacted.

The girls, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie were kidnapped separately last year.

President Akufo-Addo had assured families of the missing girls that the security agencies are working hard to rescue them.

All efforts are being made to bring back the girls,” Nana Addo said during a tour of the Western Region.

“The fact that not much information has been out in the public domain does not imply that the state or security agencies are not working hard to ensure their safe return to their families.”