Mortuaries across Ghana to be closed down on Thursday as workers threaten strike

The workers have outlined three primary demands: the provision of adequate protective equipment, the payment of salary arrears dating back to 2020, and financial clearance for the recruitment of 500 additional staff members to ease the strain on the current workforce.

According to MOWAG, these concerns have been ignored for far too long, leaving mortuary workers in unsafe and stressful conditions as they struggle to manage the increased workload.

In a statement issued by the association, MOWAG expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the relevant authorities, despite numerous attempts to raise these issues. The workers assert that their roles are essential to public health and dignity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet their pleas for better working conditions have fallen on deaf ears.

“If our demands are not met soon, we have no option but to go on strike,” a spokesperson for MOWAG said.

The strike is expected to lead to the closure of mortuaries across the country, which could have severe repercussions for funeral services and the handling of bodies.