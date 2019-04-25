They said they will lay down their tools if the relevant authorities don't cave in to their demands for a better condition of service.

In a statement to the media, members of the group served notice, "It is with very heavy hearts that we, the leadership of MOWAG and the entire mortuary workers in Ghana, after many years of living and working under horrific conditions in the various state and private mortuaries across Ghana, as a result of frustrations, had to resort to another industrial action (nationwide indefinite strike action) to drum home our demands of better conditions of service to enhance our socio-economic well-being and interest.”

MOWAG also said the authorities charged to ensure they get better working conditions are dragging their feet, hence their resolve to lay down their tools on 2 May 2019.

In March this year, the mortuary workers suspended an earlier strike following the intervention of the National Labour Commission (NLC).

They have called on the Ministry of Health, FWSC and the NLC to address their concern or they strike indefinitely.