The move, the last resort by the mortuary workers, is to compel the Ministry of Health to review their salaries and working hours.

The workers first planned the strike in November last year but rescinded their decision following a dialogue with the government.

“We talk of poor sanitation, maintenance of the various facilities which has been neglected by authorities, working more than 24 hours which is against the labour laws . Our rights have been violated, some of us work on holidays when we are supposed to rest. We are not being given holiday allowances,” the General Secretary of Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG), Richard Kofi Jordan, told Accra-based Citi FM.

According to Jordan, his members would only return upon a considerable deal from the Ministry of Health and Labour Union.

“We struggle to get protective clothing. Even with salary rise, we are at the bottom of the structure. So on Tuesday, it is going to be an indefinite strike. We are not coming to the mortuary until something concrete and positive is communicated to us,” he said.