According to a statement signed by Madam Addo, no MP or staff of Parliament have tested positive for the pandemic.

She noted in the letter copied to all media houses that the results of tests conducted on MPs and staff have not yet been received.

“The confidentiality protocol of testing for COVID-19 is that, those who test positive will be called directly by the testing team and be taken through the necessary steps for quarantine and treatment.

“Officially Parliament is unaware of any such call and has no official figures from the National COVID-19 response team,” the statement noted.

Parliament has thus assured the public that it remains committed to ensuring the safety and avoidance of the possible spread of the disease in the House.

Citizens are encouraged to call or reach Parliament online with their inquiries and only attend upon the House if it becomes absolutely necessary.

Parliament of Ghana

Meanwhile, at an earlier press briefing, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu said: “…Anybody who tested positive, the information will not be transmitted to all of us. It is between the person and the people who did the test. Some confidentiality is required in these matters and we needed to be very circumspect.”