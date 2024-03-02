This move is part of a broader initiative to enhance security measures and regulatory compliance within the telecommunications sector.
MTN Ghana blocks 4.8 million subscribers
In compliance with a directive from the National Communications Authority (NCA), MTN Ghana has taken a significant step by blocking 4.8 million subscribers who failed to re-register their SIM cards with the Ghana card.
Recommended articles
The directive, issued by the NCA, mandated telecom operators to ensure the re-registration of all SIM cards using the Ghana National ID card.
MTN Ghana reported that this measure resulted in a notable decrease in its subscriber base, which stood at 26.8 million after 2023, reflecting a 6.3% reduction.
Earlier, by May 31, 2023, MTN Ghana had already blocked 5.4 million SIMs that were not registered with the Ghana card. However, out of this blocked cohort, 600,000 SIMs were successfully re-registered, underscoring a partial resolution to the regulatory compliance issue.
The nationwide re-registration exercise, initiated in October 2021, aimed to link all SIM cards to the Ghana National ID card for enhanced identification and security measures.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh