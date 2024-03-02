ADVERTISEMENT
MTN Ghana blocks 4.8 million subscribers

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In compliance with a directive from the National Communications Authority (NCA), MTN Ghana has taken a significant step by blocking 4.8 million subscribers who failed to re-register their SIM cards with the Ghana card.

MTN Ghana
This move is part of a broader initiative to enhance security measures and regulatory compliance within the telecommunications sector.

The directive, issued by the NCA, mandated telecom operators to ensure the re-registration of all SIM cards using the Ghana National ID card.

MTN Ghana reported that this measure resulted in a notable decrease in its subscriber base, which stood at 26.8 million after 2023, reflecting a 6.3% reduction.

Earlier, by May 31, 2023, MTN Ghana had already blocked 5.4 million SIMs that were not registered with the Ghana card. However, out of this blocked cohort, 600,000 SIMs were successfully re-registered, underscoring a partial resolution to the regulatory compliance issue.

The nationwide re-registration exercise, initiated in October 2021, aimed to link all SIM cards to the Ghana National ID card for enhanced identification and security measures.

