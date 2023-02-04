MTN Ghana to increase data prices effective February 7

The company had earlier announced there was going to be data price increases on November 14 last year, but that was suspended following what they called “further consultation”

MTN issued a circular via SMS on February 3, to all customers stating that the planned increases in data prices will take effect on February 7, 2023.

"Dear Valued Customer, Kindly is informed that effective 7th Feb. 2023, the price of MTN mobile data will be increased by an average of 15% depending on the product, due to increasing operational costs. Please visit our website www.mtn.com.gh for more details. Thank you for choosing MTN"