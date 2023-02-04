According to a statement by the telecom giant, the review covers data bundles depending on offers.
MTN Ghana to increase data prices effective February 7
MTN Ghana will from February 7 begin the implementation of the 15 percent upward review of its mobile data prices for both Pay Monthly and Pay-As-You-Go users.
The company had earlier announced there was going to be data price increases on November 14 last year, but that was suspended following what they called “further consultation”
MTN issued a circular via SMS on February 3, to all customers stating that the planned increases in data prices will take effect on February 7, 2023.
"Dear Valued Customer, Kindly is informed that effective 7th Feb. 2023, the price of MTN mobile data will be increased by an average of 15% depending on the product, due to increasing operational costs. Please visit our website www.mtn.com.gh for more details. Thank you for choosing MTN"
Per the circular, the price surge of 15%, is due to increasing operational costs.
