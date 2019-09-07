In a letter to President Emerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, President Akufo-Addo stated that Mugabe will be remembered for his immense contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa from imperialism, colonialism and racist rule.

"His dedication to the cause of Pan-Africanism is fully acknowledged," the president added. "Through his marriage to the late Sarah “Sally” Francesca Hayfron, his first wife, the Ghanaian people have always considered him, and, indeed, all other Zimbabweans, as our in-laws. Ghana, therefore, shares in the grief and loss of the Zimbabwean people, as we mourn his demise. He will be sorely missed.”

Mugabe, who governed Zimbabwe for 37 years, died on Friday aged 95 at a Singapore hospital.

He had been battling ill health, and after a humiliating fall from office, his stamina seeped away rapidly.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa remembered Mugabe as a "liberation fighter" and a "champion of Africa's cause against colonialism".

Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta hailed Mugabe as an "elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a Pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent".

China lauded him as an "outstanding national liberation movement leader" while Russian President Vladimir Putin noted Mugabe's "great personal contribution" to Zimbabwe's independence.