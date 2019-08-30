The deceased, Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal, will be buried at Abuakwa in the Ashanti region.

In a statement signed by Sergeant Daniel K. Ahadzie of the Police Orderly Room, the Police said the burial of late No. 49429 G/L/Cpl Awal Mohammed of Kasoa MTTD is in accordance with Muslim tradition.

COP/Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Director-General, Welfare of the Police Service is expected to be in Kumasi on Friday for the funeral.

The slained policemen were on duty at Buduburam Camp around Kasoa when the suspected opened fire on them.

In a statement by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr David Eklu, Director General of Public Affairs, he said the Central Regional Police Command have arrested the suspects.