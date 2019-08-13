This visit is the first time the boss of the Ghana Police Service personally interacted with the families since their girls were kidnapped last year.

Though President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the top hierarchy of the Police Service in the Western Region, the IGP wants to use this visit officially commensurate with the families and assure them of the police service's resolve to find the girls.

Two weeks ago the police retrieved human parts from the septic tank of his apartment with suspicion these could be the missing girls.

According to the police, DNA from the bones would be compared to samples from families of the girls to establish if the remains are those of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service ACP David Eklu has disclosed that cloths and sandals believed to belong to one of the Takoradi missing girls were previously found at the place where a fourth remains has now been discovered.

“They earlier found clothing and sandals that they suspect belonged to one of the three missing ladies,” the police chief told Keminni Amanor on News Tonight on GhOne news.

The three girls: Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019 and have since not been found.