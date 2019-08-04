The former top police officer donated the chairs to the Agona East branch of the NDC in the Central Region.

Until now, his involvement in partisan politics has been on the low.

Retired IGPs often serve on the security committees of political parties they sympathize with or serve as consultant for private security firms.

Mr Kudalor was appointed acting Inspector General of Police on November 9, 2015, and confirmed the substantive IGP on February 4, 2016.

He retired from the police service in February 2017 under president Nana AKufo-Addo.

Until his elevation to the high office of IGP, Mr Kudalor was the Director-General of Operations, having served in various capacities in the Ghana Police Service.