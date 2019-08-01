A specialized team comprising of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Intelligence and National Operations Department have also been dispatched to Tamale to aid in investigations.

In a statement signed the Director-General of Police Public Affairs ACP David Eklu, the police administration assured that it will “leave no stone unturned” in the investigations.

“The statement also noted that “all regional commanders have been directed to put in extra measures to ensure the safety of the officers they deploy for duties and that of the general public.”

The incident is reported to have happened in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The incident happened at around 10:00pm on Tuesday evening, near the Star filling station.

Joy News reports that there were three police officers at the checkpoint, a male and two females, when the robbers attacked.

The gang reportedly gunned down the female officer before stealing weapons belonging to the police.

