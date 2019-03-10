Murdered Tema Assemblies of God Pastor laid to rest

Rev. Dr. David Nyimanyi Nabegmado, 64, was laid in state for public viewing Friday night and continued to Saturday morning.

He was preparing to deliver a sermon in December last year when he was attacked and stabbed to death by Francis Nabegmado, his nephew.

His assailant had attempt to run when some church members mobilized and arrested him.

Wife of the deceased, Mrs Comfort Nabegmado in a moving tribute said the death of her husband has left a vacuum in her heart.

"You've turned the light to shine out of darkness. You have walked before me as the giant of my heart," she wrote.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Professor Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso said the death of Rev. Nabegmado is a great loss to the church, the body of Christ, and the nation in general.