Muslims begin Ramadan fast today

Ramadan is climaxed by the celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, announced on Monday, April 12, 2021, that this year's Ramadan fast will commence on Tuesday, April 13.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Muslims across the country to use the period to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of the country, and the well-being of loved ones.

In a message to wish his fellow Muslims well as they embark on this spiritual journey, Dr Bawumia in a Facebook post also cautioned them to be mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in their various mosques.