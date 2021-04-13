RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Muslims begin Ramadan fast today

Evans Effah

Muslims worldwide have begun observing this year’s Ramadan fast.

Today, April 13, 2021 is 1 Ramadan 1442 AH on the Islamic lunar calendar.

The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

Fasting is one of the pillars of Islam that enjoins all Muslims to abstain from food, water, sex and all worldly pleasures for a month in submission to Allah.

Muslims are encouraged to fast 29 or 30 days and also engage in acts of piety such as prayer, helping the poor and needy, reciting the Qur’an and attending Qur’anic lectures among others.

Ramadan is climaxed by the celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, announced on Monday, April 12, 2021, that this year's Ramadan fast will commence on Tuesday, April 13.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Muslims across the country to use the period to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of the country, and the well-being of loved ones.

In a message to wish his fellow Muslims well as they embark on this spiritual journey, Dr Bawumia in a Facebook post also cautioned them to be mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in their various mosques.

His post read:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

