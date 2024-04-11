ADVERTISEMENT
Muslims worldwide rejoice in Eid al-Fitr celebrations

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is one of the most significant religious holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

This joyous occasion marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence by Muslims around the globe. The exact date of Eid al-Fitr varies each year depending on the sighting of the new moon, which signals the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

This year, Eid al-Fitr falls on April 10 and 11, 2024, marking the conclusion of a month-long period of fasting from dawn until sunset.

The celebrations began with the sighting of the new moon, which is eagerly awaited by Muslims as it signifies the end of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal.

The significance of Eid al-Fitr extends beyond religious observance; it is a time for Muslims to reaffirm their faith, strengthen familial bonds, and foster unity among believers regardless of cultural backgrounds or geographical location, Muslims come together on Eid to celebrate their shared identity and devotion to Islam.

Muslims during this season exchange greetings of "Eid Mubarak" (Blessed Eid) and embrace one another, spreading love, joy, and goodwill. Families come together to share festive meals, sweets, and gifts, while children receive special treats and presents. It is a time of rejoicing, gratitude, and generosity, as Muslims express their gratitude to Allah for the strength and blessings received during Ramadan.

In addition to the traditional customs and rituals, Eid al-Fitr celebrations in 2024 were also marked by acts of charity and compassion. Muslims are encouraged to extend a helping hand to those less fortunate by giving alms, donating food, and supporting charitable initiatives.

This spirit of generosity and kindness reflects the core values of Islam and reinforces the importance of empathy and solidarity within the community.

As the sun set on Eid al-Fitr 2024, Muslims around the world bid farewell to Ramadan with hearts full of gratitude and hope. The spirit of Eid, characterized by faith, joy, and unity, continues to resonate within the global Muslim community, serving as a source of inspiration and strength for the days ahead.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

