According to her, she will thus apply what the law dictates when it comes to the question of LGBTQ+.
My beliefs won't interfere with my professional work - Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice nominee, says her religious beliefs will not interfere with her professional work as a justice of the law.
Facing the appointment committee on Friday, May 26, she stated her stand on the controversial LGBTQ+ conundrum
She stated that “I think I have made it clear that when I walk into the court, all my thoughts are soaked in the law.”
Ghana is seeking to pass the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-Gay Bill.
Proposed under a Private Members’ Bill, the anti-gay bill is expected to criminalize some of the activities of homosexuals in Ghana.
She succeeds Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who retired on May 24, after reaching the mandatory retirement age, if approved by the committee.
