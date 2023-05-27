My beliefs won't interfere with my professional work - Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Facing the appointment committee on Friday, May 26, she stated her stand on the controversial LGBTQ+ conundrum

She stated that “I think I have made it clear that when I walk into the court, all my thoughts are soaked in the law.”

Ghana is seeking to pass the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-Gay Bill.

Proposed under a Private Members’ Bill, the anti-gay bill is expected to criminalize some of the activities of homosexuals in Ghana.