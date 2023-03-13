ADVERTISEMENT
My dream is to become a police officer — 6-year-old who went viral directing traffic speaks

Emmanuel Tornyi

Being a police officer is often considered a job for men in Ghana, but Harriet Aseda Asiedu already dreams of fighting against the crime that ravages her neighbourhood.

Harriet Aseda Asiedu is a 6-year-old, a little girl has a big dream to become a police officer. She wants to be the female Inspector General of Police.

Being a girl in this context is even more challenging. The culture doesn’t often encourage girls to fight for independence or empowerment. Many girls become mothers at a young age, and they are discouraged from pursuing jobs that are considered only for men.

She said "I'm a girl, but I can do it! I'm brave too... Being a police officer is all I want to be. There are a lot of bad people living in our city. I don't like this. I want to fight against them."

But this thinking doesn't work for Asiedu. She believes fighting against criminals is her way to make Ghana better.

Earlier, the 6-year-old girl was seen directing traffic with the police Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

