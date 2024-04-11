He said as a devout Muslim, his faith neither supports nor condones it.
My faith is against LGBTQI; I don’t support it – Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that he is against the activities of the LGBTQI community.
Addressing the congregation during the Eidul-Fitr prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his steadfast stance against LGBTQ activities, affirming that such practices would not be tolerated under his leadership.
“First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality,” Dr. Bawumia said.
“Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey.”
“Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah.”
The Vice President’s remarks were prompted by calls from various quarters, particularly within certain Muslim communities in the country, urging him to clarify his position on the LGBT issue.
