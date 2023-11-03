My job, my passion: Maestro Milord teaches his students the art of dancing

From a tender age of five, Milord Otumfuo, also known as Maestro Milord, embarked on his remarkable journey in the realm of dance. His father, a skilled dancer at the time, played a pivotal role in igniting his passion for the art. Recollecting his early years, this 37-year-old maestro fondly reminisces, "I vividly recall the stories my grandmother shared, narrating how I used to sneak into the midst of everyone when my father was teaching, eagerly trying to dance alongside them." It was during his junior high school days that he founded his first dance group, specializing in the trendy dance style known as "cracking," akin to breakdancing, characterized by expressive body movements and mesmerizing body rolls. Milord proudly looks back and says, "In the neighborhood where I grew up, I gained a reputation as the best." However, a transformative moment arrived when his father returned from a trip to Taiwan with a VCD of Michael Jackson. Milord reflects with a grin, "I began watching, I started learning, and it changed my life."