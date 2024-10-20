‘My son didn't carry gun to kill; it was accident’ - Salifu Amoako pleads for calm

Speaking to his congregation at Alive Chapel International on Sunday, 20 October, the prominent cleric voiced his frustration over the ongoing discourse surrounding the incident, which he described as an unfortunate accident rather than an intentional act.
Bishop Salifu Amoako, the father of the 16-year-old boy involved in a tragic accident that resulted in the deaths of two young girls in East Legon on 12 October 2024, has urged Ghanaians to refrain from speculation and maintain calm.
Bishop Amoako defended his son, asserting that the boy had not engaged in any deliberate wrongdoing. “It was an accident,” he stated, adding, “My son did not carry a gun to kill anybody. He involved himself in a terrible accident, and I am not the one who did it, nor his mother. It is my name; that is why people are talking.”
He suggested that the heightened public interest in the case stems from his well-known status. “If this had been an Okada [motorcycle] accident, who would mention it? It’s only because of my name,” he remarked, urging the public to stop speculating and to have faith that “the Lord will intervene.”
The accident, which occurred while the boy was driving a Jaguar, resulted in a devastating fire that trapped and ultimately killed the two girls. In the wake of the tragedy, the incident has sparked significant debate and scrutiny, raising questions about the circumstances that led to the crash.
Despite the sorrow surrounding the event, Bishop Amoako appealed to his congregation and the wider community for patience, encouraging them to allow the legal process to take its course and expressing confidence that the truth would eventually emerge.