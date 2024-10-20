‘My son didn't carry gun to kill; it was accident’ - Salifu Amoako pleads for calm

Bishop Amoako defended his son, asserting that the boy had not engaged in any deliberate wrongdoing. “It was an accident,” he stated, adding, “My son did not carry a gun to kill anybody. He involved himself in a terrible accident, and I am not the one who did it, nor his mother. It is my name; that is why people are talking.”

He suggested that the heightened public interest in the case stems from his well-known status. “If this had been an Okada [motorcycle] accident, who would mention it? It’s only because of my name,” he remarked, urging the public to stop speculating and to have faith that “the Lord will intervene.”

Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International Pulse Ghana

The accident, which occurred while the boy was driving a Jaguar, resulted in a devastating fire that trapped and ultimately killed the two girls. In the wake of the tragedy, the incident has sparked significant debate and scrutiny, raising questions about the circumstances that led to the crash.