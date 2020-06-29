In a video that has gone viral, the NPP MP was seen justifying the deployment of the military at the Aflao border because Togolese nationals supposedly will cross the border to come register on the voters roll.

The video has received a huge backlash among various Ghanaians including MPs from the Volta Region as well former President John Dramani Mahama.

But in a denial, KT Hammond said his comments have been misconstrued and he didn’t mean to label Voltarians as non-Ghanaians.

“That is not what I said. How can I brand the whole population of the Volta Region as non-Ghanaians? That was not what I said. I did not emphatically make that point.”

“I have very good friends from the Volta Region including Fifi Kwetey, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Doe Adjaho some of whom are members of my fan club. I have grown well enough in politics to know that you do not have to stigmatize a particular section of a country because of politics. I didn’t say that,” KT Hammond told Citi News.

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond

Whilst explaining the deployment of the Military in the Volta Region, the MP stated that some foreign nationals from neighbouring Togo had participated in the election re-run of the 2008 general elections as Ghanaians in Ketu South Constituency.

“The military is there to make sure you vote if you are Ghanaian and if you have the constitutional right to vote. That’s all there is. They are not electoral officers, but they are peacekeeping forces. They are keeping the peace. They [Togolese] walk into the [Volta Region] and come out normally but they are not Ghanaians. When they walk in there, they can do whatever they do so I guess that is the reason for that,” KT Hammond said in the viral video.