NABCo has been a success, says CEO

According to him, all seven modules of the policy are currently doing very well.

About a 100,000 unemployed youth were recruited last October to serve in various state institutions as part of the NABCo initiative for a period of three years.

The policy is aimed at providing jobs for the teeming tertiary graduates who are struggling to find jobs.

Dr. Anyars admits that the policy is facing some challenges, but insists “the scheme will justify its existence.”

He urged NABCO recruits who are yet to receive their salaries to be patient, explaining that the delay in payment is as a result of some inefficiencies in the payment data.

“We have no interest in delaying the salaries of NaBCo beneficiaries. Some have delays in salary because they’ve not followed the necessary instructions. I want to assure all who have their data intact that they’ll have their January salaries paid,” he stated.

The NABCo CEO also disclosed that all beneficiaries under the scheme will receive their contracts by the end of March.

He said the issuance of the new contracts will enable his outfit to monitor those exit the scheme.

“We have some challenges with the beneficiaries especially those who exit the scheme without informing us. By January this year, some people exited the scheme because of some recruitment opportunities in the government sector,” Dr. Anyars added.