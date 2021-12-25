The NaBCo recruits said the government has not paid them their GH¢700 monthly allowances for September and November, and they are wondering when the arrears will be cleared and whether they should expect that of December.
NaBCo recruits to receive September to December allowance next year – Coordinator
Khan Jambeidu, the Upper East Regional Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) has promised trainees that they will receive their September to December allowance next year.
As if the above-mentioned was not disheartening enough, it is reported that those of them that work with the Heal Ghana module are owed seven months allowance arrears, while others on other modules are owed the varied number of months.
Speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio, the Upper East Regional Coordinator of NaBCo said the stipends for the trainees owed in the months of September, October, November, and December will be paid as soon as possible.
"As you are aware, we are experiencing an unusually long delay in the payment of stipends. We have not yet paid, which is a source of concern for us. But we’re always up to the challenge and working on it," he said.
