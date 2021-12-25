NaBCo recruits to receive September to December allowance next year – Coordinator

As if the above-mentioned was not disheartening enough, it is reported that those of them that work with the Heal Ghana module are owed seven months allowance arrears, while others on other modules are owed the varied number of months.

Speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio, the Upper East Regional Coordinator of NaBCo said the stipends for the trainees owed in the months of September, October, November, and December will be paid as soon as possible.