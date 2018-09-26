Pulse.com.gh logo
NADMO admits expired food items were distributed to Wa flood victims


Expired Goods NADMO admits expired food items were distributed to Wa flood victims

Over the weekend, Dr. Bawumia donated food items including rice, sachet water, mattresses and cooking oil to the victims in the Wa and Sissala East municipalities.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has admitted that the food items presented by the Vice President to flood victims in Wa included some expired ones.

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised certain concerns, insisting some of the relief items had expired.

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised certain concerns, insisting some of the relief items had expired.

At press conference, the NDC said it was disappointed that the Vice President would be so careless to distribute expired items to flood victims, whiles also calling for an immediate investigation into the matter.

This was after majority of recipients of the food items suffered health implications, with some complaining of stomach upset.

However, NADMO has now admitted that it was a mistake on the part of the Organisation which led to expired food items being distributed to the flood victims.

NADMO explained that the expired cooking oil had been isolated at the warehouse in Wa awaiting authentication by the internal auditor, but said the loading boys erroneously picked six expired cooking oil and added them to the items.

NADMO, however, denied claims that the expired items are from the office of the Vice President, as suggested by certain quarters.

“We came here to help bring relief to the people. Unfortunately when we were offloading the items onto the vehicle, we had some expired items that had been stored in the warehouse in Wa, and some of the loaders unfortunately picked some boxes, and added them to the items that were being loaded, and that is why we had this problem,” Communications Director for NADMO, George Ayisi, told Accra-based Citi FM.

A separate statement from the NADMO also distanced the Vice President from the expired goods, insisting that the mistake was solely committed by the Organization and not Dr. Bawumia.

“All items distributed to the three Northern Regions were not purchased by the Vice President’s office, but were all supplied from the NADMO.

“NADMO takes full responsibility for the said mistakes, and assures the general public that no such unfortunate incident will recur.”

