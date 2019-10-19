At least 27 people have died and thousands displaced following days of rain fall in the region.

George Ayis, Communications Director of NADMO, said three truckloads of relief items have been dispatched from Accra to the region.

The items, he told Accra-based Citi FM, include roofing sheets, maize and rice to the affected persons.

“We are moving three truckloads of relief items to the north today to support the victims…We are sending rice, maize, oil, blankets, roofing sheets, plastic buckets, plates, cups, mosquito nets, wellington boots and other things,” Mr. Ayisi said

The areas affected in the flooding include Kasina Nankana East and South, Builsa South, Bawku, Garu Timpane among others.

Multiple media reports say a lot of the residents are fleeing the area to join their relatives in nearby communities. Several farms have also been submerged by the rains.

Emergency services have reportedly asked residents to move to higher grounds in order to avoid being swept by the floods.