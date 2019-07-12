The embattled businessman was picked up by security operatives after he arrived in the country on Thursday.

He was immediately sent to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for interrogation.

According to a report by Citi News, the Police have denied NAM1 bail and he is likely to be arraigned before court today, Friday.

NAM1 was arrested in Dubai last December on allegations of being connected to an alleged botched gold business with a Ghanaian company.

However, he was acquitted and discharged in April, with the court further ordering Horizon Diamonds, the said company which had issues with him, to pay him all outstanding debts.

Meanwhile, the embattled Menzgold CEO remained a wanted man in Ghana after a warrant was issued for his arrest in January.

This followed the inability of Menzgold to make refunds to aggrieved customers whose investments remain locked up with the gold dealership firm.

There have also been numerous protests and demonstrations from customers who want the government to intervene to retrieve their investments.