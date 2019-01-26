The move is a plea deal Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1, is said to have tabled for government's consideration, the Daily Guide newspaper has reported, quoting close sources.

However, the government is said to be adamant and wants NAM1 to put the request in writing before it acts.

The newspaper is reporting that the delegation that recently visited NAM1 has advised government not to directly intervene in the sale of his properties but allow his family to do so.

He is currently under arrest in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), over an alleged scandalous gold deal.

He make his first court appearance in the Arab country in February.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has frozen the accounts of NAM1.

His assets has also been confiscated pending his trail in trail.