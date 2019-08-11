“The decision is an excellent one, which will receive the blessing of the President of the Republic, so that, once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will, thereafter, be called the K.A. Busia University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President continued, “It is wholly fitting that this great man, who viewed freedom as a great ally of progress, should be properly honoured by a grateful posterity, and, especially, by citizens of his native Bono Region.”

According to President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Busia believed that individual freedoms were not just about the space and ability to speak freely, associate and assemble freely, and to vote freely, seminal as they are, but also about their capacity to stimulate enterprise, creativity and innovation, and, thereby, provide the inspiration for rapid economic development.

“I am sure that you can appreciate what a special moment it will be for me to be the President who will have the privilege to assent to this decision. Long may we cherish his memory!”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Saturday, 10th August, 2019, when he delivered the keynote speech at the 4th Graduation Ceremony of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, in Sunyani, in the Bono Region.

The President assured the gathering that his Government is determined to promote tertiary education in the country as a means of equipping the citizens with the tools vital for national development, adding that “we will continue to support institutions such as U.E.N.R.”

Government, he assured, will continue to initiate policies and programmes to enhance the capacity of graduates from the country’s tertiary institutions to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the nation.

“It is my expectation, and that of the Ghanaian people, that U.E.N.R will continue to produce graduates who are moulded to take on the opportunities and possibilities for higher achievement, through innovation and creativity, in today’s science and technology-led, knowledge-driven global economy, and who will, thereby, help generate prosperity for the mass of our people in our time,” the President stressed.

The decision was taken by Governing Council of the University on 3rd August, 2018, in accordance with the Statutes of the University