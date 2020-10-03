Trump broke the news himself on his social media platform, Twitter.

He announced that his wife, Melania Trump, has also tested positive for COVID-19 and that they are both heading into quarantine immediately.

The president, aged 74 and therefore in a high-risk group, announced the news in a tweet. "We will get through this together," he wrote.

It comes after one of his closest aides tested positive for coronavirus.

Donald Trump rarely wore a mask in political gatherings where social and physical distancing safety protocols were rarely observed.

Donald Trump and Melania Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

In his last and only debate with Biden, Trump mocked his opponent for wearing masks everywhere and at every opportunity.

"I don't wear a mask like him," Trump said. "Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen," Trump said.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a Twitter post sent warm wishes to the US President and his wife.

He said: "My wife Rebecca and I send best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and his wife, @MELANIATRUMP, after they both contracted COVID-19. We wish them a speedy recovery."