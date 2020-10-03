Trump broke the news himself on his social media platform, Twitter.
He announced that his wife, Melania Trump, has also tested positive for COVID-19 and that they are both heading into quarantine immediately.
The president, aged 74 and therefore in a high-risk group, announced the news in a tweet. "We will get through this together," he wrote.
It comes after one of his closest aides tested positive for coronavirus.
Donald Trump rarely wore a mask in political gatherings where social and physical distancing safety protocols were rarely observed.
In his last and only debate with Biden, Trump mocked his opponent for wearing masks everywhere and at every opportunity.
"I don't wear a mask like him," Trump said. "Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen," Trump said.
However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a Twitter post sent warm wishes to the US President and his wife.
He said: "My wife Rebecca and I send best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and his wife, @MELANIATRUMP, after they both contracted COVID-19. We wish them a speedy recovery."