This follows after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction.

The project, which is one of the promises of the government under the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the Government of Ghana (GOG) and the Sinohydro Corporation Company of China.

The Construction of the Tamale Interchange would help address these strategic objectives of the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Tamale is the main transit town to Ghana's northern neighbour of Burkina Faso and other landlocked countries and also serves an important trading route.

Most of the traffic from the port of Tema to the landlocked countries use the city of Tamale as a thoroughfare making it very important for both local and international traffic.

This is not the first time an infrastructural edifice of this scale is being constructed with foreign help.

Sinohydro deal

Per the deal, thus the Master Project Support Agreement, the Government through the Ghana Integrated Bauxite and Alumina Development Authority (GIBADA) will establish a bauxite processing plant to process the raw bauxite into alumina before shipping same to service its obligations to Sinohydro Corporation Limited’s strategic partner (Offtaker).

The barter payment shall be made with refined bauxite or aluminium by the government agency, Ghana Integrated Bauxite Development Authority.