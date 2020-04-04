This is to help reduce further escalation of the Coronavirus infection rate in the country.

All the country's borders- land, air, and sea- will be closed at midnight on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah in a Twitter post said "The President, by a new executive instrument, EI 66, extended the closure of the borders."

Ghana closed all its borders from midnight on Sunday, March 22 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The border closure lasted for two weeks according to Nana Addo and "will not apply to goods, supplies, and cargo".

He said the government’s aim with all its measures are to "limit and stop the importation of the virus; contain its spread; provide adequate care for the sick; limit the impact of the virus on social and economic life and inspire the expansion of our domestic capability and deepen our self-reliance."

As such, the country will be closed to all but returning Ghanaians and foreign nationals with Ghanaian residence permits and they will all be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine if returnees show symptoms of the virus.

As of April 3, 2020, authorities have confirmed 205 COVID-19 cases nationwide, including five fatalities.

So far, the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern and Upper West Regions have reported cases of the virus.