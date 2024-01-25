Submit SML report no later than February 23 — Nana Addo extends KPMG audit deadline

It said the President had also taken note of the request made by GRA, asking for his permission to allow the monitoring system installed and used by SML to continue, notwithstanding the suspension of its GRA-related operations.

It added that the President has denied GRA’s request and has directed that the status quo, with respect to the suspension of the performance of the contract, should remain in effect until the completion of the audit and, subsequent, submission of the audit report by KPMG.