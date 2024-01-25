ADVERTISEMENT
Submit SML report no later than February 23 — Nana Addo extends KPMG audit deadline

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has extended the period within which KPMG is to complete its audit on the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML), from the initial date of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to Friday, February 23, 2024.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A statement issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency stated that KPMG is to submit its final report no later than Friday, 23rd February 2024.

It said the President had also taken note of the request made by GRA, asking for his permission to allow the monitoring system installed and used by SML to continue, notwithstanding the suspension of its GRA-related operations.

It added that the President has denied GRA’s request and has directed that the status quo, with respect to the suspension of the performance of the contract, should remain in effect until the completion of the audit and, subsequent, submission of the audit report by KPMG.

Statement on KPMG audit Pulse Ghana
