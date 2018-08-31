Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nana Addo jets off to China, Rwanda


State Visit Nana Addo jets off to China, Rwanda

The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries.

  • Published:
Nana Addo jets off to China, Rwanda play

Nana Addo jets off to China, Rwanda

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Thursday August 30, 2018, to lead the Ghanaian delegation for a State Visit to the People’s Republic of China, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.   

The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

Whilst in China, President Akufo-Addo will also attend the 3rd Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC), and address an investment forum of Ghanaian and Chinese business leaders, to be held in Shangdong Province.

READ MORE: Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summit

Also, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame, President Nana Akufo-Addo will, from September 6 to 7, participate in the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF), being held on the theme "Lead, Measure, Grow: Enabling new pathways to turn smallholders into sustainable agribusinesses."

The President will return to Ghana on Saturday, September 8, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Police Brutality: 40-year-old man dies in Police cells after alleged ‘torturing’ Police Brutality 40-year-old man dies in Police cells after alleged ‘torturing’
Car Manufacturer: Volkswagen to establish vehicle assembly plant in Ghana Car Manufacturer Volkswagen to establish vehicle assembly plant in Ghana
Legal Tussle: Police officer to sue IGP for ‘flouting’ court order Legal Tussle Police officer to sue IGP for ‘flouting’ court order
Taxation: Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques Taxation Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques
Video: 35-year-old man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cable Video 35-year-old man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cable
Decongest: Police Hospital to bury 150 unclaimed dead bodies Decongest Police Hospital to bury 150 unclaimed dead bodies

Recommended Videos

Samira Bawumia: Man without limbs draws beautiful portrait of the First Lady
Samira Bawumia Man without limbs draws beautiful portrait of the First Lady
Video: Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cable Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cable
Local News: Islamic group condemns Gov't involvement in National Cathedral Local News Islamic group condemns Gov't involvement in National Cathedral



Top Articles

1 Hero's Journey Sales girl turns successful entrepreneurbullet
2 Church Project Why the Islamic organisation opposes National Cathedralbullet
3 Condolences Kofi Annan's family visits Mahamabullet
4 Church Building Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over...bullet
5 Cathedral Project Christian Council open to changing location...bullet
6 Theft Thieves break into Attorney-General's officebullet
7 Church Building National Cathedral project: What it meansbullet
8 National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges...bullet
9 National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges...bullet
10 Italian Navy Durand de la Penne to arrive in Ghana...bullet

Related Articles

Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi
Confusion Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed 'robbers'
In Ashanti Region Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehicles
Okyenhene escapes near-fatal car crash at Ankaase
Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks - Researcher warns
Kotoka International Airport Kenyan arrested at KIA with $90k worth of drugs
Illegality Chinese embassy in human trafficking scandal
Divine Intervention ‘I was healed by the hand of God’ – Dr. Bawumia
Photos Dr. Bawumia returns home to rousing welcome at the airport
Northern Region 9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injured

Top Videos

1 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating...bullet
7 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
8 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
9 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
10 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with...bullet

Local

KNUST No Conti female student harassed; they were having fun – KNUST PRO
Kwaku Agyeman Manu
Alarming! Who is keeping our money? - Health students strike over 10-months allowance
ARC Achimota Retail Centre thrills customers with fun soccer challenge
Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police service