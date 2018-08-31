Nana Addo jets off to China, Rwanda

The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries.
The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.
Whilst in China, President Akufo-Addo will also attend the 3rd Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC), and address an investment forum of Ghanaian and Chinese business leaders, to be held in Shangdong Province.
The President will return to Ghana on Saturday, September 8, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.