Nana Addo jets off to China, Rwanda

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Thursday August 30, 2018, to lead the Ghanaian delegation for a State Visit to the People’s Republic of China, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

Whilst in China, President Akufo-Addo will also attend the 3rd Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC), and address an investment forum of Ghanaian and Chinese business leaders, to be held in Shangdong Province.

READ MORE: Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summit

Also, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame, President Nana Akufo-Addo will, from September 6 to 7, participate in the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF), being held on the theme "Lead, Measure, Grow: Enabling new pathways to turn smallholders into sustainable agribusinesses."

The President will return to Ghana on Saturday, September 8, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.