President Akufo-Addo is, on Monday, December 14, 2020, attending the swearing-in ceremony of His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President-elect of Cote d’Ivoire, in Abidjan, and will, on Tuesday, 14th December 2020, attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Guinea, His Excellency Professor Alpha Condé.

The President will from December 15, 2020, be in London for a private visit.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He is accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP, and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Monday, December 21, 2020, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.