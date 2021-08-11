"The number of Bono people in my government, If I say I will speak about it, I will speak all day long, there are a lot of them. The Minister of Health that is being backlashed here and there today, Dormaa native Agyeman Manu, has suffered at the health ministry and he is still suffering," he said whiles laughing.

Agyeman Manu was condemned after he admitted breaching the procurement deal seeking to secure the Sputnik V vaccines.

Pulse Ghana

It has emerged that Ghana paid more than US$2.8 million to Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has stated that Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has agreed to refund $2,470,000 paid by the government to supply 300,000 doses of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines.