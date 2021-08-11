RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Botched Sputnik V vaccine: Agyeman-Manu has suffered - Nana Addo mocks

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has mocked the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu over recent backlash following the controversial Sputnik V vaccine deal.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo speaking at Domfete in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, hilariously introduced Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu as a vilified minister.

Recommended articles

"The number of Bono people in my government, If I say I will speak about it, I will speak all day long, there are a lot of them. The Minister of Health that is being backlashed here and there today, Dormaa native Agyeman Manu, has suffered at the health ministry and he is still suffering," he said whiles laughing.

Agyeman Manu was condemned after he admitted breaching the procurement deal seeking to secure the Sputnik V vaccines.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister
Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister Pulse Ghana

It has emerged that Ghana paid more than US$2.8 million to Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has stated that Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has agreed to refund $2,470,000 paid by the government to supply 300,000 doses of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines.

A letter from the Ministry said: "The Private Officer of His Highness, per the correspondence, has honourably agreed to refund an amount of $2,470,000 being the balance left on the 50% advance payment of $2,850,000."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

Gun fire exchange

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

‘All these properties in 4 years?’ Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

I don’t owe any Ghanaian money; it’s Menzgold that owes – NAM1

Nana Appiah Mensah