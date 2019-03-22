The accident which happened on the Techiman-Kintampo road around 4 a.m. on Friday took over 60 lives.

While addressing the annual end-of-year get-together of the West Africa Security Service Association (WASSA) of the Ghana Police Service on Friday, the president said: "My sympathies and condolences go to all the families and loved ones of the deceased. May the Almighty grant their souls peaceful rest”.

Kintampo Divisional Police Commander, ACP Joseph Antwi Gyawu, told Joy News that preliminary investigations reveal the two buses, one with registration number GT 5694 18 and the other GT 3916 17, each had over 50 passengers on board.

One of the buses was headed to the northern part of Ghana from Kumasi while the other was headed in the opposite direction.