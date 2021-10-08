He has once again descended on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with insults after a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye publicly revealed that he has reported him to the FBI.
Stop looking for me; fix the country - Twene Jonas tells Nana Addo
Controversial socialite and political activist, Twene Jonas, after being reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has shown no signs of stopping his criticism of the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
He said Ghanaians have not been able to rectify the problems facing them in the country.
He stated that the government has failed to honour the promises it made to Ghanaians.
In a Twitter post, he said: "Akufo-Addo must stop looking for me. He must fix the country that's the reason why we voted for him. The Truth will always defeat lies."
According to him, the President is supposed to talk about solutions to the issues currently facing the country adding that the leaders are wasting the resources on plush cars and mansions while the average Ghanaian suffers.
