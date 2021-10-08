He said Ghanaians have not been able to rectify the problems facing them in the country.

Pulse Ghana

He stated that the government has failed to honour the promises it made to Ghanaians.

In a Twitter post, he said: "Akufo-Addo must stop looking for me. He must fix the country that's the reason why we voted for him. The Truth will always defeat lies."

According to him, the President is supposed to talk about solutions to the issues currently facing the country adding that the leaders are wasting the resources on plush cars and mansions while the average Ghanaian suffers.