The office complex is expected to deliver first-class gas operations and support services for the country’s gas sector, whilst, at the same time, accommodating the women and men of the company who work to ensure reliable and sustainable gas supply for power generation.

Whilst commending the Board and Management of Ghana Gas for overseeing the project, President Akufo-Addo also applauded the company for the numerous developmental projects it is undertaking in the Western Region, including the 10.5km asphalt road from Alla-Bokazo to Anokyi.

With major reconstruction activities being undertaken on the Nkroful road, the President noted that similar road projects have either been completed or at various stages of completion in Axim, Half Assini and Kikam.

Again, having registered some 1,350 indigenes living in Atuabo and Aboadze under the National Health Insurance Scheme; constructed an 8-Seater Water Closet Toilet facility, and a Mechanized Borehole in Allabokazo; constructed a 4-unit Teachers’ Quarters in Anokyi, a 4-unit Teachers Quarters in Asemnda Suazo, and an Ultra-Modern Nursery facility in the same area, President Akufo-Addo urged the company to continue in this vein, and support the communities within which they are operating.

He assured that the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with Ghana National Gas Company, is currently working towards the establishment of a fertilizer plant in Jomoro. The Plant will use natural gas as feedstock to produce high quality ammonia, urea and fertilizer for both local and regional markets.