Nana Addo should use his money to build National Cathedral for God if... — Domelevo

The much-talked-about project resurfaced after controversies surrounding the financing of the project heightened has generated another debate among Ghanaians.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced that an amount of GH¢25 million had been released to the project consultants in May 2022.

This was the second time money tagged as 'seed money' was being released except that in the first instance, the amount involved was $ 25 million and it was said to have been paid in November 2020.

Despite the issuance of about three press statements, many were still unclear in their minds about the financing arrangements for the construction of the Cathedral which had been described by the President as a 'priority of priorities'.

Daniel Domelevo reacting to the stalled National Cathedral criticized how the Finance Ministry used funds from the Contingency Vote to finance portions of the project.

He said the practice was illegal and untenable and must be condemned by all.

"I find the expenditure for that transaction very unfortunate. At no point should we be using public funds to fund individual people's needs or desires? If the president desires to build a cathedral for God, he should go ahead and use his money, not public funds. Even if he wants to use public funds, the constitution has laid down procedures for the use of public funds, especially from the Consolidated Funds. Article 1 states that it must be in the budget approved by Parliament," he said in on Joy News.

Launching the National Cathedral Fundraising Campaign on Friday, December 28, 2018, in Accra, Nana Addo said that just as pertained to Solomon's dedication of the first temple to God as taught by the Bible, he knows that God cannot be contained in a physical edifice.

He made a personal contribution of GH¢100,000 towards the construction of the edifice at the event.

The National Cathedral, the president explained, is more than just another piece of infrastructure or national monument.

However, Nana Addo has reiterated that no matter what happens he is determined to construct the National Cathedral despite the criticisms.

He said he will not be deterred by the naysayers adding that he will do everything within his power to ensure the completion of the project.

He made this known at a prayer service at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and said "I am determined, come what may, I have two more years, that whatever the case, the National Cathedral will be at a very advanced stage before I leave office. I think it is important that we do it."