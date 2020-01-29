This was disclosed by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu on the resumption of parliamentary duties by lawmakers.

“Mr. Speaker, the House would also receive His Excellency, the President of the Republic in February 2020, when he attends upon Parliament in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution to deliver a Message on the State of the Nation”, he noted.

The State of the Nation address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Article 67 of the Constitution states that “The President shall, at the beginning of each Session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the State of the Nation”.

The State of the Nation (SONA) is an annual address to Parliament given by the President of the Republic of Ghana covering economic, security, social and financial state of the country among others.