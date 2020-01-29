The victims were given items and cash worth GH¢12,000.

The chairperson of the NDC's Welfare committee, Dzifa Aku Attivor, who addressed the gathering, condemned the incident and called on the government to duly compensate the victims.

"Our mandate is to identify people who for one reason or the other have been side-lined…It is important to visit them and share the new NDC agenda with them whilst we identify their needs and make whatever small contribution we can make in their lives," she stated.

According to her, "the call for compensation is in the right direction… I’m sure when they get their justice they will be happy. That is what they need."

By-election violence

On Thursday, January 31, 2019, seven people sustained serious wounds when some gunmen invaded the La-Bawaleshie residence of the NDC parliamentary candidate in the by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

The victims were sent to the Legon Hospital after which one of the victims was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital due to the critical nature of his condition.

Some of the victims sustained injuries on the neck, arm and back. Ishao Yaro was one of the victims of the shooting incident and has since been receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

His right leg is badly damaged after he was shot at close range by some masked security personnel.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Yaro said doctors told him he could lose his leg as a way to save his life.

"I was screaming before they put me in a pick-up and sent to the hospital," he said.

A straight shiny metal has been fixed beside the leg to keep it straight because the bullets shattered the bone in the leg.

This is despite the fact that Yaro has already undergone two separate surgeries on his shot leg.

The victim has undergone a third surgery on Thursday, February 7, 2019.