According to Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, "The President will go for two terms and at the end of that term, Accra would have been the cleanest city and we are on course."

Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah speaking to the media on Tuesday, 23 April 2019, at the Meet The Press series in Accra, she indicated that the NPP administration would intensify efforts to make Accra clean.

She said the president has "put the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources on the top priority list of the government to be able to access all the budget that it needs."

Nana Addo delivering his third State of the Nation Address on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 21, reiterated that he will make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first tenure.

He said the Ministry of Justice would work with the Judiciary to ensure the prosecution of people who littered and those who stole waste bins.

According to him, the sanitation situation across the city had improved even though there were still challenges.

He bemoaned the menace of open defecation and poor sanitation in some parts of the country which he said scared away foreign tourists.