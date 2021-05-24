RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Addo will open Pokuase interchange he 'started from scratch' in July - Roads Minister

"God willing, in the first week in July, the President will officially commission the Pokuase interchange," Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways has said.

According to him, the four-tier Awoshie-Pokuase Interchange and Local Roads Project located in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region was "started from scratch by President-Akufo's government. This interchange will be opened in full to traffic in the first of July."

He said the government will complete 20 of the 25 interchanges earmarked for construction before the end of his second term.

"Mark me down; by 2024, 20 interchanges will likely be completed, Amoako-Atta stated.

Briefing journalists at a press briefing on Sunday, May 23, 2021, he said "By the end of our second term, 20 interchanges in our country would have been built, we have estimated 25 but we are convinced and sure and we know what we are about”, he said, explaining that the government has “programmed whatever we are doing and we would have had about 25 interchanges in our country.

"This has never happened in any administration since independence" adding that the government has earmarked 120 out of 200 programmed bridges in various parts of the country for completion this year.

The Interchange was constructed at an estimated cost of $84 million and was being jointly funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Ghana government.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in October last year and later changed to March this year.

That was as a result of the inclusion of a fourth tier which was not part of the initial plan.

The Awoshie-Pokuase Interchange is expected to remove the traffic bottleneck at the Pokuase Junction by easing the streams of traffic that conflict on the Awoshie-Pokuase and Accra-Kumasi roads.

