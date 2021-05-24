Nana Addo will open Pokuase interchange he 'started from scratch' in July - Roads Minister

He said the government will complete 20 of the 25 interchanges earmarked for construction before the end of his second term.

"Mark me down; by 2024, 20 interchanges will likely be completed, Amoako-Atta stated.

Briefing journalists at a press briefing on Sunday, May 23, 2021, he said "By the end of our second term, 20 interchanges in our country would have been built, we have estimated 25 but we are convinced and sure and we know what we are about”, he said, explaining that the government has “programmed whatever we are doing and we would have had about 25 interchanges in our country.

Pulse Ghana

"This has never happened in any administration since independence" adding that the government has earmarked 120 out of 200 programmed bridges in various parts of the country for completion this year.

The Interchange was constructed at an estimated cost of $84 million and was being jointly funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Ghana government.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in October last year and later changed to March this year.

That was as a result of the inclusion of a fourth tier which was not part of the initial plan.