RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Addo's 1-District 1-Factory putting money in the pocket of Ghanaians - Allotey Jacobs

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bernard Allotey Jacobs has confessed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) has won his support.

One District One Factory
One District One Factory Pulse Ghana

According to him, even though the 1D1F policy is an initiative of his rival New Patriotic Party (NPP), it is in the interest of the people and worth supporting.

Recommended articles

He said "We took the 1D1F for a joke but we have realized that it can employ the whole community. The surprising thing is that the fishers are also planting pineapples for the Ekumfi factory."

Allotey Jacobs
Allotey Jacobs Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Allotey Jacobs said the people in the Central Region who have had the opportunity to work in the factory should put in efforts to maintain the factory as the factory is translating money into the people's pockets.

He, however, appealed to entrepreneurs and investors to support the NPP Government initiative and also help to create about 20 more factories in the Central Region for the benefit of the locals.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Prophet T.B. Joshua