Nana Addo's 1-District 1-Factory putting money in the pocket of Ghanaians - Allotey Jacobs

He said "We took the 1D1F for a joke but we have realized that it can employ the whole community. The surprising thing is that the fishers are also planting pineapples for the Ekumfi factory."

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Allotey Jacobs said the people in the Central Region who have had the opportunity to work in the factory should put in efforts to maintain the factory as the factory is translating money into the people's pockets.