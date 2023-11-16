He attributed this accomplishment to the implementation of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, Act 921, which was passed to regulate the financial management of the public sector within a macroeconomic and fiscal framework.
Nana Addo's gov't most transparent and accountable in Ghana's history – Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance has said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the most transparent and accountable in the history of Ghana.
According to him, "As the First Finance Minister to oversee the implementation of this critical law (Public Financial Management Act, 2016, Act 921), I can confidently say that this Government has been the most transparent and accountable in our history."
He indicated that over the past seven years in government, he has laid before Parliament 55 statutory reports to fulfill the provisions of this law. These include the Annual Report on the Petroleum Funds and the Report on the Utilization of the African Union Levies.
