Nana Addo's gov't most transparent and accountable in Ghana's history – Ken Ofori-Atta

According to him, "As the First Finance Minister to oversee the implementation of this critical law (Public Financial Management Act, 2016, Act 921), I can confidently say that this Government has been the most transparent and accountable in our history."

He indicated that over the past seven years in government, he has laid before Parliament 55 statutory reports to fulfill the provisions of this law. These include the Annual Report on the Petroleum Funds and the Report on the Utilization of the African Union Levies.