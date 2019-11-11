It was understandable at the time because NASCO was competing with world-renowned brands in the market. To be the market leader in electronics ahead of these renowned brands required extraordinary efforts, which seemed impossible, considering the Ghanaian market's taste for renowned brands.

However, after many years of consistently producing quality but affordable products, NASCO has become a household brand name in Ghana and many people's favourite brand for television, air-condition, fridges, washing machine, phones and other household electronic appliances.

Nasco has become a market leader in household electronic appliances due to its assured quality, durability, energy-saving and affordability.

Nasco Electronics: Bringing happiness to millions of homes

The quality of Nasco products is never in doubt, and the warranties which come with purchasing Nasco electronic products is a testament to their quality and durability.

For Nasco's cooling appliances such as freezers and air-conditioners, one added advantage is its energy consumption. Nasco appliances are specially designed to save cost, hence they conserve energy by not consuming much.

Surely, if you have money to spend on any electronic home appliance in Ghana; be it fridge, freezer, air-condition, television, washing machine, stove, phone, etc., look no further than Nasco. It is a product which guarantees you value for money. It's is a product which saves you money and also saves your energy.

Choose Nasco and bring lots of happiness to your home and your family.