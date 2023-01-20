National Cathedral Board of Trustees don't know the total seed money — Dr. Aryee

In an interview on Citi News, Dr. Aryee said "I'm still looking for it, I think that’s the question we need to go and ask–Since the state said it will give us seed money, what percentage is it giving? …No, we were not told, we were just told seed money, and we have relied on the seed money the government will find from time to time. We have not been told the exact amount the seed money is."

She indicated that the government never budgeted to finance the project with the state cash.

"The project was never meant to be fully financed by the state and when we were called, that is what we were told. The state will do certain things and we the members of the board were to make sure that we raise the money to build the Cathedral. It was never meant to be fully financed by the state," she stressed.

Her reactions come after Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, leader of Lighthouse Chapel International disclosed how he was sidelined as a trustee of the National Cathedral.

Pulse Ghana

In his resignation letter as a trustee, Bishop Heward-Mills cited several reasons for his decision to step back from the controversial project.

He said his opinions and ideas on the cost and fundraising of the Cathedral were set aside.

National Cathedral starts

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accompanied by senior members of the Clergy laid the foundation stone for the National Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to start the construction.

A National Cathedral Secretariat has been set up to raise funds from individuals and the private sector for its construction, while work continues apace.

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral of Ghana is pleased to announce the appointment of Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah as the New Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project.

Announcing the Board of Trustees at the Presidency on Monday, February 8, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, expressed his satisfaction that in Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, a suitable and worthy replacement has been found for founding Trustee Chairman, Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi, who passed away on September 13, 2020.

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah in his acceptance speech expressed the appreciation of the Trustees to the President for the privilege to serve as Trustees and his gratitude for the honour done to him by the President. He expressed the hope that, collectively, he and the team will work to ensure the completion of the National Cathedral.

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah brings to the Chairmanship of the Board of Trustees, distinguished service to the Church in Ghana, Africa, and globally.

Meanwhile, work on the cathedral has come to a halt months after the project contractor RIBADE Company LTD, allegedly sacked over 200 of its workers over a lack of funds.

The site for the edifice, which is a 14.5-acre land next to the Parliament House of Ghana has come to a halt after the government spent about GH¢200 million on the project.

A letter dated March 14, 2022, signed by the project manager, Grant Ramsay, making rounds on social media, asked all the workers to return every property in their possession to the Human Resources office.