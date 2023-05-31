ADVERTISEMENT
National Cathedral contractor received $22.7m out of $58.1m of taxpayer funds — Ablakwa

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that the National Cathedral contractor, RIBADE JV, received only US$22.7m out of the US$58.1m of taxpayer funds.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

He revealed that the amount was unlawfully withdrawn from the National Cathedral Funds.

In a Twitter post, Ablakwa said Ghanaians are not angry enough over the stalled project.

His comments come after the Chief Executive Officer of the Secretariat, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah said the National Cathedral Secretariat needs the amount of $100 million to import steel for the construction of the project.

Dr. Opoku-Mensah disclosed that two floors have already been constructed underground and the only major work that has to be done is the placement of a steel structure adding that the construction of the cathedral has now stalled because the steel structure will cost $100 million which has not been raised yet.

National Cathedral
National Cathedral Pulse Ghana

"We need about $100 to import the steel. The cathedral is not a small building. It will be a structure, we have never seen in Ghana before," he said.

Earlier, Ablakwa said the National Cathedral project remains the most sleazy, reckless, sacrilegious, and scandalous mission by the sheer magnitude and audacity in the entire history of Ghana.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
