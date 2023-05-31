National Cathedral contractor received $22.7m out of $58.1m of taxpayer funds — Ablakwa

In a Twitter post, Ablakwa said Ghanaians are not angry enough over the stalled project.

His comments come after the Chief Executive Officer of the Secretariat, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah said the National Cathedral Secretariat needs the amount of $100 million to import steel for the construction of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Opoku-Mensah disclosed that two floors have already been constructed underground and the only major work that has to be done is the placement of a steel structure adding that the construction of the cathedral has now stalled because the steel structure will cost $100 million which has not been raised yet.

Pulse Ghana

"We need about $100 to import the steel. The cathedral is not a small building. It will be a structure, we have never seen in Ghana before," he said.