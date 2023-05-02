National Cathedral remains the most reckless mission in Ghana's history — Ablakwa

The MP who has been a critic of the project in a Facebook post revealed that the name National Cathedral and the Museum Foundation, Inc. is unmistakably different from what was incorporated in Ghana some two years prior, specifically on July 18, 2019, as the National Cathedral of Ghana.

He also discovered that none of the prominent Ministers of the Gospel who serve as Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana feature in the articles of incorporation and list of governors as submitted to US authorities.

The names of governors and authorized persons as contained in the Two-Year Report for Domestic & Foreign Filing Entity are Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, Eric Okyere Darko, and Dr. Vernon Darko.

Ablakwa said Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah who is the Executive Director of the "National" Cathedral Secretariat, however, is unclear why the government preferred Eric Okyere Darko and Dr. Vernon Darko over and above the prominent clergy serving on the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

He stated that the Akufo-Addo government's decision to leave out the clergy in its US operations is particularly strange considering the fact that a considerable number of these ministers have a towering presence in the United States.

Further checks conducted by the MP stated indicated that Eric Okyere Darko was appointed to the Board of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) by President Akufo-Addo and sworn in by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on October 12, 2021 — a few months after he was listed as one of three governors of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc.

Eric Okyere Darko was also one of Kennedy Agyapong's lawyers in the recent case against investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He disclosed that Dr. Vernon Darko on the other hand is said to be the founder and CEO of EQUIPXP and a small business exporter but it is not clear what his usefulness will be to a National Cathedral project.

He said a visit to his address in Washington, DC, and thorough verification from managers of the property indicate that the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc. has never been a tenant at that address adding that indeed, none of the offices of the 12-floor apartment building has ever been occupied by the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc. or any agency representing this entity.

He indicated he embarked on the long travel to Springfield in Missouri where Cary Lee Summers who has been given US$ 6 million of our money is described on the National Cathedral of Ghana website as "Consultant for the United States."