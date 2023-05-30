National Cathedral: We need $100 million to import steel — Dr. Opoku-Mensah

He disclosed that two floors have already been constructed underground and the only major work that has to be done is the placement of a steel structure adding that the construction of the cathedral has now stalled because the steel structure will cost $100 million which has not been raised yet.

"After finishing the foundation, we need money that we will use to import all the steel we need. The steel component of the cathedral will be built before it is brought into the country for us to fix.

"After fixing it, we will be left with the concrete and marble cladding and some few works. So, this is why there is a setback in the construction of the cathedral.

"We need about $100 to import the steel. The cathedral is not a small building. It will be a structure, we have never seen in Ghana before," he said.

Earlier, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the National Cathedral project remains the most sleazy, reckless, sacrilegious, and scandalous mission by the sheer magnitude and audacity in the entire history of Ghana.